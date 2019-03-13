Nodal Labs Signs £250m Deal With Minstrell Recruitment

Agreement will run across five years as Minstrell Recruitment adopts Nodal's blockchain-powered platform

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodal Labs, the world's first blockchain-powered freelance marketplace, has today announced a £250m partnership deal with Minstrell Recruitment, which will streamline its talent recruitment processes.

One of the UK's leading recruitment companies, Minstrell Recruitment is a specialist in the provisioning of temporary and permanent employees across the construction, facility management and building services sectors. Running for five years, the deal will see Minstrell utilising Nodal's fully-automated talent platform to expedite the recruitment and employee on-boarding process for some of the company's biggest clients.

The decision to partner with Nodal is already forecasted to help Minstrell Recruitment achieve a major reduction in its administrative burden - serving to speed up and simplify the talent placement process.

With a custom-built blockchain at the core of the Nodal platform, all records and transactions can be verified and tracked - ensuring an immutable and transparent record of activity. Candidate validation - a traditionally challenging and time-consuming process - can be done once, with the data readily accessible from a decentralised ledger whenever a client wants to see it.

Similarly, as a fully end-to-end solution - from talent identification through to timesheets and invoicing, and beyond into payment - Nodal offers a single-view of all processes, allowing everything to be fully integrated. The benefit is obvious: with timesheets instantly reconciled against invoices, and payroll on-boarding time significantly reduced.

With admin automated, Minstrell Recruitment's consultants will have more time to discover new talent, helping to ensure that clients have access to outstanding candidates whenever they need them.

Commenting on the partnership, Steve Moran, Director at Minstrell Recruitment, said:

"We are dedicated to our customers, and they rely on Minstrell Recruitment to ensure that they have steady access to their industry's best talent. We are constantly striving to make the customer experience as simple and streamlined as possible - working with Nodal delivers this.

"The Nodal platform will make some of our sector's most time-consuming and difficult processes easy, automating admin to ensure that our consultants can spend their time bringing value to customers. At Minstrell Recruitment we've always looked to technology to deliver excellence - and Nodal represents the future of our industry."

Oliver Hibbs-Brockway, Founder and CEO of Nodal Labs, said:

"As a leader in its industry, working with Minstrell Recruitment is a hugely exciting opportunity. Nodal has been built to revolutionise the recruitment process, using blockchain technology to record, verify and automate the traditionally slow and cumbersome processes.

"We're excited to see the platform in action and look forward to a long-term relationship with Minstrell Recruitment as they continue to lead talent provisioning within the construction sector."