Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistic Market Worth $120.64 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size is expected to reach USD 120.64 billion by 2025, at a CAGR 4.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market for biopharmaceutical third party logistics (3PL) is majorly driven by rising demand for temperature controlled logistic services to transport biologics in various regions and growing distribution networks of biopharmaceutical companies to improve their sales. Rising adoption of automated storage and retrieval systems in the emerging countries is an ongoing trend in the pharmaceutical logistics companies that has gained a significant traction.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2018, non-cold chain logistics held the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to the sales of a large number of drugs that do not require any temperature control

Cold chain logistics segment is expected to register the faster CAGR over the forecast period owing to the demand for biologics, such as cellular therapies, vaccines, and test kits

Warehousing and storage held the largest market share among the types of services in 2018

Asia pacific expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to adoption of medicines from aging population and shift of drug sales from brand manufacturers to generic

Key players operating in the biopharmaceutical third party logistics market include DHL International GmbH., SF Express, United Parcel Service of America, Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, DB Schenker, Kuehne and Nagel, Kerry logistics network limited and Agility

Read 96 page research report with TOC on "Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Supply Chain (Cold Chain, Non-cold Chain), By Service, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharmaceutical-third-party-logistics-3pl-market

Furthermore, the trend of shifting from small molecule drugs to biopharmaceuticals, mainly vaccines and biologics, is projected to drive the market. Since, these small molecule drugs are temperature sensitive products, demand for temperature controlled transportation and storage increases and thus is responsible for the market growth. As of now, the pharmaceutical sales through distributors have grown from USD 304.6 billion in 2013 to USD 440.2 billion in 2016. However, the average number of manufacturers per distributor had declined from 1,474 in 2014 to 1,211 in 2016. This data depicts that there is an increase in quantity of pharmaceutical products being distributed, and thus, is expected to surge the demand for 3PL services.

Additionally, environmental concerns and cost have caused a slight shift in the means of transport used for commercial product, moving from airway to seaway shipping and in roadways from truck to intermodal (both rail and truck). The intermodal transport is majorly used by these pharmaceutical companies to reduce the carbon footprint. The ongoing trend shows that the pharmaceutical manufacturers have shifted towards sea freight to reduce the cost and risk factor. Although for cold chain products, the companies still prefer air freight. However, some of the large pharmaceutical companies are planning to transport 70% of their products via ocean freight including cold chain products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market on the basis of service, participant, and region:

Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Supply Chain Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cold Chain



Non-cold Chain

Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Transportation



Air Freight





Sea Freight





Overland



Warehousing and Storage



Others

Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





New Zealand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Radiodermatitis Market - The global radiodermatitis market size was estimated at USD 310.9 million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market - The global prostate cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Gout Therapeutics Market - The Global gout therapeutics market is expected to gain a profitable progress over the forecast period owing to the factors such as the development of newer therapies which can be used as the add-on therapies with the already available treatment for gout

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter