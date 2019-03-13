sprite-preloader
Tasca Resources Ltd. Completes 2:1 Consolidation and Name Change to Universal Copper Ltd., Symbol (UNV)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (formerly Tasca Resources Ltd.) (TSX Venture symbol: UNV) is pleased to announce that pursuant to a resolution passed by directors , the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2 ) old for one (1 ) new basis.

The Company's name has been changed to UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 , the common shares of Universal Copper Ltd., will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis, and the common shares of Tasca Resources Ltd., will be delisted. The Company is classified as a " Mineral Exploration / Development' company.

Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 25,972,272 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: UNV (new)
CUSIP Number: 913454104 (new)

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Phone: (604) 644-6794

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Universal Copper Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Universal Copper Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Universal Copper Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

SOURCE: Universal Copper Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/538853/Tasca-Resources-Ltd-Completes-21-Consolidation-and-Name-Change-to-Universal-Copper-Ltd-Symbol-UNV


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE