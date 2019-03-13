Regulatory News:
TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|February 28, 2019
|2,641,850,574
|2,765,108,762
A total number of 2,799,945,627 voting rights are attached to the 2,641,850,574 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 34,836,865 voting rights attached to the 34,836,865 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005306/en/
Contacts:
TOTAL