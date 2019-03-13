5G Infrastructure Market to Reach $58.17 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 95.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna Network), Network Technology (Software Defined Networking & Network Function Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing, and Fog Computing), Chipset Type (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, Radio-Frequency Integrated Circuit, Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and FPGA), and Application (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." The report provides a detailed analysis of key investment pockets, changing market trends, impacting factors, market size & estimations, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global 5G infrastructure market garnered $371.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.17 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 95.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Growing penetration M2M/IoT connections and surge in demand for mobile broadband services drive the global 5G infrastructure market. However, huge initial investment, implementation challenges regarding technology & infrastructure, and increase in security and privacy concerns limit the market growth. On the other hand, increase in government initiatives for building smart cities in emerging economies create new pathways in the industry.

Small cell segment to maintain its dominance by 2025

Based on communication infrastructure, the small cell segment contributed nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025. This is due to surge in demand for mobile broadband service and its ability to efficiently offer high-speed broadband. However, the radio access network segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 108.0% during the forecast period, 2018-2025, owing to its evolution and support for multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) antennas, multi-band carrier aggregation, large spectrum bandwidths, and Distributed Antenna System.

ASIC to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on chipset type, ASIC held the major share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the total market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to increase in demand for custom chips. On the other hand, FPGA is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 109.6% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its reprogramming characteristics that led to wide adoption.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominant position by 2025

According to reportAsia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to huge adoption of smart technologies in the region. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 119.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to high rate of adoption of advanced systems and solutions in different industry verticals in the region.

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the report include AT&T, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Nokia Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Verizon.

