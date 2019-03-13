

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks recovered from a weak start to trade slightly higher on Wednesday amid expectations lawmakers will reject a no-deal Brexit and ask the EU for a delay to Brexit.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,154 ahead of a budget update from the government and parliament's vote on a no-deal Brexit.



In stock-specific action, Provident Financial rose over 2 percent after it swung to a profit in 2018.



Avast plunged 5 percent on news its CEO will step down in June.



Standard Life Aberdeen advanced 2.7 percent after ditching its unusual co-chief executive structure.



Hikma Pharma lost 4.5 percent after its 2018 results narrowly missed forecasts.



3i Infrastructure climbed 1.2 percent as it agreed to invest about EUR220m to acquire 100 percent of Joulz Diensten B.V.



