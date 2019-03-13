Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 31st Annual ROTH Conference

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that Stephen R. Rizzone, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, CA. The company will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the events section of the Energous website at Energous.com , where it will also be archived for 90 days.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging--Wireless Charging 2.0--with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based chargingefficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has more than 150 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

