Coal to Liquid Market Size Worth $5.28 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 3.9%

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coal to liquid market size is expected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. CTL, as a solution for supplementing production of transportation fuels from crude oil seems to be a more prospective option for the development of this industry based on better environmental capabilities, higher flexibility, and a stronger supporting experience and infrastructure.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing costs of crude oil or natural gas processing is projected to augment the demand for CTL process over the coming years

Technological advancements coupled with sustained growth in demand for liquid fuels for transportation are also driving the global Coal to Liquid (CTL) market

Diesel was the dominant product segment and was valued at USD 2.28 billion . It is anticipated to expand further at the maximum CAGR during the forecast years

Adverse impacts on the environment from large-scale CTL plants is a major restraining factor for the industry

Some of the dominant industry participants include China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.; Sasol Ltd.; TransGas Development Systems, LLC; Altona Energy PLC; and Envidity Energy, Inc.

However, considering the current industry status, if this is supplemented with the development of new FT-based CTL facilities, it is anticipated that additional synergy for hydrocarbon liquefaction should rise in the next eight years. CTL facilities in Mb/d range are expected to be limited to the leading coal-producing nations including U.S., India, China, Australia, South Africa, and Russia. Even if large quantities of Mb/d could be derived using CTL, this would only account for a small fraction of the global oil production and would barely offset the decline in the current oil production figures.

Indirect Coal Liquefaction (ICL) is the most used liquefaction technology. This process offers high value and clean burning fuels. Synthetic fuel produced from coal using this technology can be used in conventional engines without any modification and adds to an improved combustion with lower emissions. However, these fuels have lower fuel economy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global coal to liquid (ctl) market on the basis of deliverables, application & technology, end use, and region:

CTL Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

o Diesel

o Gasoline

o Others

CTL Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

o Direct Coal Liquefaction (DCL)

o Indirect Coal Liquefaction (ICL)

CTL Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

oNorth America

U.S.

oEurope

oAsia Pacific

China

oMiddle East & Africa

South Africa

o Central & South America

