At the request of Enersize Oyj, equity rights will be traded on First North as from March 14, 2019. Security name: Enersize TO 1 ----------------------------- Short name: ENERS TO 1 ----------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000359641 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170497 ----------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 4 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 4 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Enersize Oyj ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: April 1, 2019 - April 30, 2019 October 1, 2019 - October 31, 2019 April 1, 2020 - April 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 - October 31, 2020 April 1, 2021 - April 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 - October 31, 2021 February 6, 2022 - March 8, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 4, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.