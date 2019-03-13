

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's industrial production grew in January after declinin in the previous two months, and the pace of expansion exceeded economists expectations, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 1.4 percent from December, when it fell 0.9 percent. Economists had forecast a 1 percent increase.



Growth was driven by a 2.4 percent surge in energy production, followed by a 2 percent climb in the output of non-durable consumer goods.



Capital goods output rose 0.9 percent, durable goods production grew 1.1 percent and manufacture of intermediate goods was 0.2 percent higher.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased 1.1 percent after a 4.2 percent slump in December. Economists had forecast a 2.10 percent fall.



