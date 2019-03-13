Combining Vision and Data to Drive Digitization

Effective business increasingly leverages both the digital and physical worlds, with the contribution from the digital world becoming ever more prominent. The challenge remains how to align the two. The principal disciplines that support this alignment are a clear strategy for usage and analysis of data and the right technological architecture. This requires that both disciplines are delivered from a single group. For this reason, data strategist boutique Bloom will join forces with VIQTOR DAVIS.

BLOOM helps its clients find new opportunities for growth and to assist in their implementation by facilitating the roll-out of data strategy and by creating data products such as machine learning algorithms. The team consists of strategy analysts and data scientists with deep-rooted experience in the online industry. BLOOM predominantly works on complex issues for which there exists no standard solution.

VIQTOR DAVIS supports companies in the use of data as a strategic asset. The organisation employs over 250 data specialists offering data strategy, governance, management, science and analytics. The company has subsidiaries in the Netherlands, England and the USA with supporting managed services in Mexico and India.

BLOOM can now offer even better service to clients in the growing data science market by building on the expertise, experience and client base of VIQTOR DAVIS. Bloom can also leverage VIQTOR DAVIS's experience in areas including data integration and management of data services.

BLOOM was founded in 2013 by Eric Klaassen and Merlin de Graaf. BLOOM' s clients are international players and A-brands. They include corporates, fast growing scale-ups, investment firms and start-ups.

Merlin de Graaf, Partner at BLOOM: "BLOOM has, over the past 6 years, built up an excellent reputation. We have a rapidly growing client base that we have supported through over 100 projects in strategy and data science. Our vision is, and has always been: data driven companies are tomorrow's winners. In a rapidly changing market we continue to be actively looking for new developments and innovations. We consider VIQTOR DAVIS, with its broad knowledge and experience, to be our ideal partner to accelerate BLOOM' s growth."

Ivo-Paul Tummers, CEO VIQTOR DAVIS: "The causality between optimal usage of data and success in business can no longer be deemed the result of mere chance. The market is increasingly asking for a player that can provide broad support in data and digital transformation. This requires the bundling of various practices. We envisage a collection of artisans in our chosen fields of expertise. In other words: Data craftsmanship". BLOOM fits this proposition perfectly with its unique market positioning."

