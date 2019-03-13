

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $11.38 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $33.71 million, or $3.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $15.66 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.4% to $75.60 million from $118.92 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $15.66 Mln. vs. $35.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $3.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q4): $75.60 Mln vs. $118.92 Mln last year.



