It's been a while since we covered the price of Ethereum (ETH). As per our recent cryptocurrency prediction we called for the end of the crypto winter. That's also what we see in the long term chart setup of Bitcoin (BTC). When it comes to Ethereum specifically we see relative strength against Bitcoin. For 10 consecutive days Ethereum is flirting with its breakout point. Presumably it needs more Bitcoin strength before Ethereum can turn its bear market into a new bull market. Essentially the bear market chart from Ethereum says it all. However, it is easy to get caught up in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...