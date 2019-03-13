Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Mar 13, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu has formulated the "Fujitsu Group AI Commitment," which outlines its vision for the safe and secure use of AI. The Fujitsu Group AI Commitment brings together the company's values for AI, including AI ethics, to guide the research and development of AI-related technologies, solutions, and services within the Fujitsu Group. With its commitment to these principles, the Fujitsu Group will promote the global provision of technologies, solutions, and services that, in the words of the Fujitsu Group AI Commitment, embody "collaborative, human centric AI."BackgroundIn recent years exciting developments in AI-related technologies have promised many novel solutions to persistent social issues and environmental problems. Nevertheless, the possibility of unforeseen consequences, including discrimination, has come to the forefront, and debate about the social, ethical, and legal issues surrounding artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly spirited in governments around the world. Fujitsu believes that as an enterprise developing and providing AI services and solutions, it bears an obligation to advance the safe and secure use of AI, which remains essential for respecting the dignity of people and creating a promising and prosperous future.Since 2009, Fujitsu has promoted the concept of "Human Centric," aspiring to the realization of a digital society centered on people. In 2015 the company systematized more than thirty years of AI-related knowledge and technologies as "Human Centric AI Zinrai," and has since been providing its solutions and services. With increasing advances in the implementation of AI in society, Fujitsu aims for AI technology that is both safe and secure while generating further value for customers and society-these objectives informed the formulation of the Fujitsu Group AI Commitment.About the Fujitsu Group AI CommitmentBased on its values for AI, including AI ethics, the Fujitsu Group AI Commitment organizes the policies to be observed by the Fujitsu Group, as an enterprise engaged in research and development as well as business in the field of AI. In formulating this commitment, Fujitsu surveyed and investigated the policies covering AI development and usage that have been promoted by governments and organizations around the world. Last year, London-based Fujitsu Laboratories of Europe Ltd. also became a founding partner of AI4People(1), Europe's largest forum for AI-related ethics. The company additionally established a committee including external experts and put in place a mechanism for fielding the objective evaluations of third parties. By sharing those evaluations at future Board of Directors' meetings, the company will enhance corporate governance relating to AI ethics. As a business partner trusted by its customers, Fujitsu will support the transformation of customer business and will carry out an ongoing dialogue with stakeholders in society, including customers, end users, and outside experts, spreading the value created by AI throughout society.Key Points of the AI Framework1. Provide value to customers and society with AI2. Strive for Human Centric AI3. Strive for a sustainable society with AI4. Strive for AI that respects and supports people's decision making5. As corporate social responsibility, emphasize transparency and accountability for AI(1) AI4People Launched by the Atomium-European Institute for Science, Media and Democracy in November 2017, AI4People is a multi-stakeholder forum for discussing an ethical framework for creating a "good AI society."About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.