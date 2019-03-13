Pompeii Archeological Park: Corian Exteriors Protects the Exclusive Remains at the Championnet Complex

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Almost two millennia have passed since Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the ancient Roman city of Pompeii under a carpet of volcanic ash that left the settlement frozen in time. Today, Pompeii, which has earned World Heritage status from Unesco, attracts archeologists and tourists eager to visit a site that offers a window into life in antiquity. One initiative put forth by administrators in charge of maintaining Pompeii for future generations is a recent effort that involves the Championnet Complex, an area that owes its name to Jean Etienne Championnet, a French general serving under Napoleon and a connoisseur of antiquity who continued the excavation work at Pompeii initiated by the Bourbons.

Located close to the Forum, the epicenter of public life, the Championnet Complex is made up of a collection of residential buildings that cover some 4,000 sqm. The homes were part of an exclusive neighborhood in the ancient settlement, enjoying wonderful views of the Gulf of Naples. To protect the remains of this residential compound from the elements, the administrators of Pompeii Archeological Park opted for an innovative roofing structure using Corian Exteriors panels based on a Corian Solid Surface, a material valued by architects, designers and companies from many industries across the globe. Rather than rely on conventional options, the goal was to erect a covering that was both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Administrators turned to Vittorio Pinto Interni (www.vittoriopinto.it), a company specialized in fabricating Corian Solid Surface to come up with a custom-made solution. The firm devised a roof covering in Corian Exteriors made up of a skeleton in galvanized steel that would be covered by thin panels crafted out of Corian Solid Surface in the Distinct Tan color. The top of the panels is flat but featured a curved shape underneath. Corian Exteriors coverings protect the mosaic floors at the Championnet complex from the sun and rain while making sure to not completely enclose them from natural light so that visitors could appreciate the ancient artwork and stonework of walls.

