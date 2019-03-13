Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.91p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.38p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---