Hybrid solution that delivers seamless, uninterrupted connectivity between satellite and cellular draws industry attention as Kymeta showcases always-on, mobile access

Kymeta-the communications company that is completing the connectivity fabric for everything, everywhere-demonstrated its hybrid, one-source connectivity platform to more than 50 industry professionals during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Feb. 26-28.

Kymeta hosted 30 live demonstrations throughout the show in its fully functioning mobile satellite-cellular vehicle, delivering the solution the industry has been demanding. Channel partners, customers, media, and other attendees rode around the city of Barcelona and observed the network instantly switch between satellite and cellular-based service.

Streaming applications such as music from Amazon Alexa and the live Mobile World Congress video stream played continuously throughout each drive. Kymeta's unique solution, that leverages both satellite and cellular networks, enabled all streaming services to perform without observable interruption.

"Participants were impressed with our technology and were thrilled to watch the live stream maintain while switching between satellite and cellular without drop-in connectivity," said Tom Freeman, Senior Vice President of Land Mobile at Kymeta. "This real, in-market solution is not merely a concept, it is a milestone in mobile connectivity."

The vehicle, integrated by Kymeta partner Excelerate Group, included a software-defined wireless WAN solution from Cradlepoint, LTE services from Cubic Telecom, satellite capacity from the Intelsat satellite network, satellite connectivity provided by the Kymeta u7 terminal and an iDirect modem to provide a complete connectivity solution. Participants were able to observe seamless switching from cellular to satellite in real-time through an application developed by Kymeta which showed what network users were connected to at any given moment. Industry leaders including first responders, connected vehicle experts, vehicle manufacturers, investors, analysts, and more experienced always-on, mobile connectivity first-hand.

"Kymeta is simplifying the way data is captured, consumed, and shared, which is changing how professionals are communicating while on the move and in challenging locations," said Benjamin Posthuma, Connectivity Solutions Manager at Kymeta. "Digital technologies continue to change our everyday lives, and the Kymeta solution helps bridge the common connectivity challenges that industries face."

Kymeta's hybrid satellite-cellular solution is being used today to help gather data and other statistics to improve Peru's transportation while connecting people in difficult to reach areas around the country. This work is laying the foundation for industry applications using Kymeta's ubiquitous mobile connectivity platform within commercial agriculture, fleet management, public transportation, and critical access for first responders. Find more information on the Peru project here.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for global ubiquitous mobile connectivity. The company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta KALO connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

