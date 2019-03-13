INTL FCStone Acquires CoinInvest GmbH and European Precious Metal Trading GmbH

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced that its subsidiary INTL Netherlands B.V.has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire CoinInvest GmbH and European Precious Metal Trading GmbH. This transaction is effective on closing, which is scheduled for the beginning of April 2019.

Through the websites coininvest.com and silver-to-go.com, CoinInvest GmbH and European Precious Metal Trading GmbH are leading European online providers of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products to private individuals, institutional investors, and financial advisors.

Barry Canham, Global Head of INTL FCStone's Metals Division, commented on the acquisition, "Adding CoinInvest GmbH and European Precious Metal Trading GmbH to our global product suite significantly expands our offering. Through this new capability, our clients will be able to purchase physical gold and other precious metals, in multiple forms, and in denominations of their choice,to add to their investment portfolios. Our model is to continue to invest and develop technology that advances the precious metals industry. This acquisition is another example of us delivering against our long-term goal to build a unique global franchise that delivers client solutions throughout every part of the precious metals lifecycle, from mine site to the private investor."

INTL FCStone Ltd.'s Precious Metals Division provides clients with full-service trading capabilities and global access to metals markets through offices in London, Singapore, Shanghai, and Dubai. The Company specializes in serving bullion wholesalers and traders, refiners and smelters, government agencies, banks and financial institutions, jewelry manufacturers, and other industrial users of precious metals.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

