Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (OTCQB: GNPWF), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has invested Two Hundred and Forty Thousand Dollars ("$240,000.00") CDN into Franchise Holdings International Inc., (OTCQB: FNHI) ("FNHI"). The Corporation purchased Four Million, Six Hundred Thousand ("4,600,000") Subscription Receipts from FNHI at a price of Five Cents ("$0.05") CDN per Subscription Receipt. The Subscription Receipts held by the Corporation will automatically be converted into Units of FNHI upon FNHI being approved in becoming a Reporting Issuer in the Province of Ontario by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Triggering Event").

Once the Trigger Event has been enacted, the Units issued to the Corporation by FNHI will each consist of one Common Share and one full Purchase Warrant. Each Purchase Warrant will entitle the Corporation the ability to purchase one additional Common Share of FNHI for a price of Ten Cents ("$0.10") CDN for a period of 24 months from the date of the Triggering Event (the "Warrant Expiry Date"). The Warrant Expiry Date may be accelerated by the Issuer, at its sole discretion, at any time following the four-month anniversary of the date of the Triggering Event and prior to the Warrant Expiry Date, if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares is greater than $0.20 for any 10 consecutive trading days.

Mr. Frank Kordy stated: "FNHI has seen a considerable uptick in demand for its Worksport Ltd., line of tonneau/truck bed covers as FNHI has secured over $1,200,000 USD in orders for its tonneau/truck bed covers since the beginning of Dec 2018. Furthermore, new private label orders are arriving regularly. We are optimistic that FHNI's strong demand will continue for all of 2019 and we look forward in continuing in assisting FNHI in developing its business."

About Franchise Holdings International

Franchise Holdings International Inc., is a strategic investment company. Franchise Holdings Internationals strategy is to partner or invest in companies and provide them the tools to become the fastest growing businesses in their segments creating shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, invested in and/or partnered with, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for those subsidiaries. Currently the Corporation has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd. an innovative fast-growing manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for pickup trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. Gunpowder offers debt financing, including mezzanine and bridge loans, equity financing and advisory services. Gunpowder is also building a portfolio of companies in which it takes a long term position and view. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank KordyCEO & DirectorGunpowder Capital Corp.T: (647) 466-4037E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.comMr. Paul HaberCFOGunpowder Capital Corp.T: (416) 363-3833E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

