Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Asia Synergy Credit Solutions ("ASCS") subsidiary added commercial lender XinXin Micro Loan Company Ltd. ("XinXin") to its growing list of loan servicing clients.

ASCS uses the Cubeler Lending Hub System to find and qualify loan candidates in addition to doing all of the administrative work related to the loans on behalf of its clients, thus providing end-to-end loan servicing solutions to banks and other commercial lenders.

Under the terms of the agreement between XinXin and ASCS, XinXin will allocate up to 100M RMB (approximately CAD$20M) in loans to be serviced by ASCS, of which 1.3M RMB (approximately CAD$260,000) has now been disbursed in two separate loan transactions currently serviced by ASCS.

The news comes less than a week after ASCS announced the first transactions related to a similar agreement to service up to CAD$1B in loans on behalf of the Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank. "We're very pleased to add XinXin to our list of clients," commented Mr. Jiangang Qiu, CEO of ASCS. "It's a great feeling to have our clients recognize our value proposition and the benefits of the Lending Hub System. Every new client we sign up makes it easier to sign the next one, which in turn increases our influence on the commercial lending industry. We are all very excited about what we're in the process of accomplishing through Peak's group of companies," concluded Mr. Qiu.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

