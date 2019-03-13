SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring to Participate at 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 18, 2019

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, will be participating at the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference. The conference is being held on March 17-19, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA.

SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson and CFO Brad Stanczak will be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SharpSpring management, please contact your ROTH representative or SharpSpring's IR team at SHSP@liolios.com.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Brad Stanczak

Chief Financial Officer

352-448-0967

IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

949-574-3860

SHSP@liolios.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538850/SharpSpring-to-Participate-at-31st-Annual-ROTH-Capital-Conference-on-March-18-2019