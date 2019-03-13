Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2019) -Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce progress on the metallurgical test program for the Spanish Mountain Gold Project (the "Project") located in British Columbia, Canada.

The metallurgical program is being completed at McClelland Laboratories Inc. under the direction of Mr. Tracey Meintjes, P. Eng. and Mr. Daniel Sepulveda, SME-RM. Samples from three drill holes completed during 2018 within the Phase 1 pit area of the proposed pit as defined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment completed for the project in 2017 (see news release dated May 17, 2017) were provided to the laboratory for the test program. Flotation testwork has initially focussed on two composites from these holes as follows:

18-DH-1217 23.11 to 86.94 meters (63.83m) @ 0.75 g/t Au

including 23.11 to 61.41 meters (38.30m)@ 0.93 g/t Au.

18-DH-1218 20.00 to 119.00 meters (99.00m) @ 1.06 g/t Au

including 57.67 to 119.00 meters (61.33m) @ 1.35 g/t Au

The test program has been initiated on composites from these holes to further increase the confidence level in the test results from previous programs as well as to provide the detail required for the proposed design of the overall process plant. Previous testwork has demonstrated that the deposit responds well to a conventional flowsheet of flotation to produce a sulphide concentrate that can be treated by cyanidation following fine grinding. The initial testwork in the current program has indicated the production of a gold-bearing sulphide flotation concentrate containing less than 0.5% active carbon. Previous testwork indicated that such concentrates can be further processed to extract over 95% of the contained gold. Overall gold extractions of about 89% were indicated by the previous testwork. Current testwork is now proceeding to verify results for the recovery of gold from the flotation concentrate.

Further updates on the program will be provided as the program proceeds over the next few months.

Larry Yau, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased with the progress of the metallurgical development for the Project and look forward to reporting the final results of this latest program as it is completed. The success of this program will further de-risk our Project and represents an important metric in determining the quality of our multi-million ounce gold mineral resource."

Tracey Meintjes, P.Eng of Moose Mountain Technical Services, a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the contents of this news release.

