

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a rebound in energy prices partly offset by a drop in food prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest increase in U.S. producer prices in the month of February.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in February after edging down by 0.1 percent in January. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices also ticked up by 0.1 percent in February after climbing by 0.3 percent in the previous months. Core prices were also expected to increase by 0.2 percent.



