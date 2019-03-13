Three Days in Dubai: Go Beyond the Malls and Luxury Hotels with the Go Dubai Pass from the Leisure Pass Group

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's most visited cities, Dubai has a well-deserved reputation for uber-luxury hotels and fantastic shopping, but that's only half of the story.

The Middle Eastern destination attracts in excess of 14 million visitors each year, but many miss the chance to explore beyond the malls, souks and deluxe accommodations. The all-inclusive Go Dubai Pass (www.godubaipass.com) offers a choice of more than 35 different attractions, tours and experiences designed to help you discover the more adventurous and cultural faces of the city.

Here's how three days in Dubai with the Go Dubai Pass might look:

Day 1 - Get Your Bearings

To get to know your way around, there's nothing better than a hop-on, hop-off bus tour. With commentary in 12 different languages, this is the perfect introduction to Dubai's history, culture and landmarks. There are three separate routes with more than 40 stops to disembark and explore popular areas and attractions on foot. The Go Dubai Pass includes a 24-hour ticket for the hop-on, hop-off buses.

While Dubai has plenty of great sights at street level, the observation deck of the Burj Khalifa offers truly unparalleled aerial views. Ascend the world's tallest building and get 360-degree views of the city below from At The Top, Burj Khalifa, located at 465 metres on the iconic skyscraper's 124th and 125th levels. Advanced telescopes with high zoom offer a unique, interactive way to learn about the landmarks you can see from on high.

Day 2 - A Day on the Water

Today, enjoy three very different adventures on the water:

Start the day by getting your adrenaline pumping with a state-of-the-art 90-minute Speed Boat Sightseeing Tour from Xclusive Yachts. Leaving from Dubai Marina, this is sightseeing in the fast lane; an expert tour guide takes you at exhilarating speed around the marina and lagoon, jetting past major landmarks including Atlantis and the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.

Slow things down after lunch with a guided kayak tour through Palm Jumeirah, the entirely man-made island-like structure off Dubai's coast. Gliding over the crystal clear waters with unbeatable views of some of the city's most exclusive hotels and residential properties, this two-hour experience is taken at an easy pace entirely suitable for first-time paddlers.

Round off your day on the water with an unforgettable Dubai Creek Dhow Dinner Cruise. Set sail on a traditional wooden Dhow vessel, winding through the salt creek that bisects the city's commercial district, and enjoy the spectacle of iconic high-rises like the National Bank of Dubai brightly lit for the night. Savour a five-star all-inclusive buffet dinner as you go.

Day 3 - From the Slopes to the Desert

Escape the heat and take to the slopes at the world's largest indoor snow park, Ski Dubai- complete with real snow. You'll get unlimited access to the Snow Park, with activities including a ride on the Mountain Thriller twin-track bobsled and the Giant Snowball - a giant padded ball you get inside to roll down the slopes at high speed.

In the afternoon, head out on a six-hour Desert Safari and BBQ Dinner excursion. You'll travel by 4x4 to a remote desert camp for an evening of traditional Arabian BBQ and entertainment. After a thrilling drive through the sand dunes, you'll watch the sunset over the vast desert landscape and be treated to a traditional BBQ dinner, served under the starlit sky with live entertainment. The perfect way to end your Dubai stay.

The Go Dubai Pass is an all-inclusive pass allowing holders to make significant savings of up to 52 per cent on admission to top Dubai attractions. Pass holders can visit as many featured attractions as they want for one low price which starts at $299.19 per adult for two days, paying nothing at the gate.

Go Dubai Pass holders receive their passes by email and can choose to print them at home, or go for the fully mobile sightseeing experience by using their pass direct from a smartphone via the free Go City app.

For more information visit: www.godubaipass.com

