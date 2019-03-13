ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, announced today that it has divested of its Teardowns Division. The business was sold to a private buyer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The divestiture allows ABI Research to invest further in areas of innovation, including the industrial and manufacturing markets as well as 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies, based on customer demand. ABI Research's core research advisory business continues to evolve into new market segments, outside of teardowns, where the firm continues to see strong growth.

