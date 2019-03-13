A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their new product launch strategy engagement for a pharma company. The study highlights how the client was able to successfully launch two new high-profile oncology drugs and drive better sales. Also, the study explains how our new product launch strategy helped the client significantly exceed their revenue expectations and achieve a 20% increase in sales volume.

The pharma market is oversaturated with new products and innovations. With the right process in place, businesses can proactively launch new products to drive growth. This compels the companies in the pharmaceutical industry to leverage new product launch strategies to prevent catastrophes and plot clear paths for profits.

The business challenge:The client, a leading pharma company was looking out to launch two new high-profile oncology drugs. The client's previous product launch was a great failure since they targeted the wrong market and chose the wrong timeframe. This failure proved to be costly for the company. Hence, with Infiniti's new product launch strategy, the client wanted to understand how well their new oncology drug will stack up against other players in the market. Also, they wanted to ensure success for their new drug in the target market.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "A well-organized new product launch strategy can make the difference between success and failure in a market."

The solution offered:With the aid of Infiniti's new product launch strategy, the client was able to understand the current competition in the market for similar drugs. This helped the client to analyze how well their product will stack up against other players in the market. Additionally, by evaluating the reasons behind the client's previous product failure, the experts at Infiniti helped them take advantage of credible metrics for product success. Also, our solutions helped them launch their new oncology drug successfully in the market. The newly launched drug exceeded their revenue expectations and helped them achieve a 20% increase in sales volume.

Infiniti's new product launch strategy helped the client to:

Identify and prevent potential catastrophes

Boost sales and market shares

Infiniti's new product launch strategy offered predictive insights on:

Choosing the right time frame for their new product launch

Targeting lucrative market and capturing market share

