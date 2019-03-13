Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: The Supervisory Board will advise on dividend payout to AGM on April 16, 2019 13-March-2019 / 13:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. March 13, 2019 - Sberbank informs that its Supervisory Board, at the in-person meeting on 16 April 2019, will review the matters related to the preparation and holding of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 2018 performance, including recommendations on distribution of Sberbank profit, amount of payable dividends on the Bank's shares following the 2018 performance. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 7799 EQS News ID: 787067 End of Announcement EQS News Service

