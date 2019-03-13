Enabling end-to-end trade processing

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced that its Metro trading platform has connected to the FIX order gateway at BNP Paribas, a premier global provider of banking and financial services. This certification will enable BNP Paribas' global clients to use Metro's options pricing, execution, and risk management tools and enable seamless integration and market access to the BNP Paribas FIX order gateway.

Vela's Metro trading platform is a high-performance, server-based system supporting automated, algorithmic and click trading strategies that underpin buy- and sell-side trading requirements. Offering a complete solution for options pricing, execution, and risk management, Metro provides traders with access to all major US and European options markets on a single platform.

John Nunziata, Head of Electronic Execution at BNP Paribas, said, "We are delighted that Vela has completed the certification process by connecting Metro to our FIX order gateway." He added, "We have mutual clients already leveraging this connectivity, and we are looking forward to onboarding new clients to a sophisticated options platform."

Jen Nayar, CEO at Vela, said, "We are excited to complete this BNP Paribas certification to enable end-to-end trade processing." She added, "Metro has been the top choice for options traders for more than 10 years now. In addition to our ongoing innovation in technology and staying current with changing market demands, we work closely with major industry participants like BNP Paribas to simplify electronic trading for clients. This integration provides our global clients with the convenience of directing trade flow through BNP Paribas' gateway."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

