RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM), a global advertising technology company, today announced it has received its 2019 seal recertification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for compliance with TAG's Inventory Quality Guidelines (IQG). This recertification affirms that RhythmOne is utilizing IQG disclosures for ad inventory to help partners understand and limit their ads to brand safe environments. In addition, RhythmOne also received its initial TAG Certified Against Malware Seal for its efforts to eliminate the distribution of malware throughout the digital advertising supply chain.

"Brand safety is our paramount concern, and we take very seriously our leadership role in championing quality inventory and eradicating malware throughout the ecosystem," said Khaled Ahmed, Director of Compliance, RhythmOne. "The onus to protect the digital ad ecosystem is a collective effort, and we are proud to work with like-minded partners to offer the highest levels of inventory quality in a clean, transparent marketplace. We look forward to continued participation with TAG as we help to define emerging ad quality standards and requirements, and introduce more anti-fraud, anti-malware initiatives through their committees."

"Our growing recertification programs are due to the leadership and support of companies like RhythmOne that clearly prioritize initiatives to improve transparency and fight criminal activity," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "RhythmOne's dual seals demonstrate its commitment to providing high-quality inventory in environments that are free of malware. By meeting the rigorous recertification requirements of TAG's IQG program and receiving TAG's Certified Against Malware Seal, RhythmOne is setting a high standard for brand safety."

RhythmOne: 2019 IQG Seal Recertification

The mission of the IQG Program is to reduce friction and foster an environment of trust in the marketplace by providing clear, common language that describes the characteristics of advertising inventory and transactions across the advertising value chain at four points in the transaction process: inventory acquisition, inventory evaluation, creative evaluation, and transaction execution. To qualify for annual IQG recertification, TAG requires RhythmOne to vet publishers manually and perform a quarterly audit to help ensure publisher properties continue to be ranked and categorized by content category properly. Furthermore, TAG reviewed and approved RhythmOne's policies and procedures regarding onboarding new publishers and advertisers, complaint handling and resolution, and methodology.

RhythmOne: 2019 Certified Against Malware Seal

The mission of the TAG Certified Against Malware Program is to prevent, mitigate and remediate malware events using the digital advertising supply chain as an attack vector. To qualify for the seal, RhythmOne certified its compliance with TAG's anti-malware requirements, demonstrating that all of its material operations related to ad monetization services within a particular geographic market meet the relevant requirements of TAG's Certified Against Malware Guidelines.

Additional information about TAG's programs and the application process for TAG Registration and TAG's seal programs are available on the TAG website.

About RhythmOne

RhythmOne is a market leader in multiscreen digital advertising solutions. Led by advanced TV and powered by the most efficient and effective programmatic platform, we provide innovative solutions for brands to connect with consumers including YuMe by RhythmOne and RhythmInfluence and drive real business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. Our full-stack, end-to-end unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform inclusive of RhythmGuard, our proprietary brand safety technology is focused on delivering scale, efficiency, performance, quality, and actionable data for demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Founded in 2004 in the United Kingdom, RhythmOne is headquartered in the United States and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com.

About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Created by the industry's top trade organizations, TAG's mission is to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat malware, prevent Internet piracy, and promote greater transparency in digital advertising. TAG advances those initiatives by bringing companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set the highest standards. TAG is the first and only registered Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.

