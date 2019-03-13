Intelex Taps SaaS Industry Veteran Craig Halliday as New CEO

TORONTO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Former PeopleSoft Executive Craig Halliday joins Intelex to drive market and technology expansion

Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced the appointment of Craig Halliday as its new CEO to lead the company in its next phase of innovation and growth.

In this role, Craig will take over business operations from Mark Jaine, CEO of Intelex for the past ten years who will now move into the role of Executive Chairman where he will continue to lead the company's vision. As Intelex's new CEO, Craig will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational execution of the company to further accelerate Intelex's momentum and expand customer value.

"We are now in the midst of another record-setting year, and Intelex has never been better positioned to deliver innovation to help digitally transform EHSQ practices," said Mark. "As we've reached a new phase of growth, it's become clear to me that bringing on an executive with experience growing businesses to global magnitudes is the best thing to maximize the opportunity for Intelex and for our customers. When the time came to identify the right person for Intelex, it was clear that Craig's record of scaling technology brands in competitive markets makes him an ideal leader to support this momentum. I am excited to see where he takes us next."

Craig's appointment is a clear reflection of the company's current state - fired up and ready to take on the future after a spurt of hyper revenue growth, global expansion, and differentiated customer experiences. Intelex is poised for major expansion in the EHSQ market on a global scale, and Craig's extensive years of experience leading top companies in the enterprise SaaS software space will enhance the company's path to accelerated growth in key markets and propel innovation of its EHSQ platform to solve for the real-world and future needs of its customers across industries.

"I'm privileged to have this opportunity to lead Intelex into its next phase of innovation and growth," said Craig. "Mark Jaine and the talented team have already established an enviable track record of EHSQ innovation and strong credibility and market leadership with an impressive roster of customers. I'm excited to now build on that foundation and deliver enhanced value for our customers and partners."

Craig has a strong record of growing businesses to achieve consistent profitable growth and market penetration as proven by his successes as CEO of EMS Software, CEO of eServGlobal, President of PeopleSoft Japan, and progressive executive management roles at J.D. Edwards.

Today's announcement follows on the heels of multi-year double-digit growth for the company, as well as further expansion of its operations in the EMEA and APAC regions.

About Intelex

With more than 1,300 customers and 4 million users in 150 countries, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, recognized as a Great Place to Work for over seven years, recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, and Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. Intelex is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario (Canada); with office locations in Denver, CO (USA) and Reading (UK). For more information, please visit http://www.intelex.com.

