Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies to Participate at 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 18, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ('Duos' or the 'Company') (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions, will be participating at the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference , which is being held on March 17-19, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA.

Duos Technologies CFO Adrian Goldfarb will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Duos Management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company's investor relations team at DUOT@liolios.com .

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

