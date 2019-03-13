Leading Video Advertising Platform Expands Connected TV Advertising Initiatives to Meet Growing International Demand

Innovid, the world's leading video advertising platform, today announced the appointment of marketing industry veteran Seamus Whittingham to lead its EMEA team as Managing Director, based out of London. In his new role, Whittingham will be focused on driving Innovid's leadership in connected TV (CTV) advertising to support and grow the large base of global advertising brands, publishers and broadcasters in the region.

"Following our $30 million funding raise from Goldman Sachs earlier this year, Innovid has been rapidly expanding its global footprint and onboarding many new global advertising clients, particularly in EMEA," said Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovid. "Seamus' expertise in scaling teams and supporting sustainable growth across existing brand partners and new accounts will be a huge asset as we further expand Innovid's leadership in EMEA, particularly in France and Germany."

Whittingham's experience in pan-European growth across the advertising and martech personalization industries, coupled with his agency and publisher relationships, position him to help Innovid's clients further advance their data-driven video and CTV strategies. Most recently, Whittingham served as Managing Director at IgnitionOne, a digital marketing company that offers a variety of cloud-based marketing solutions, where he oversaw revenue and operations growth across the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Eastern Europe. Previously, Whittingham held a Managing Director position at Qubit, a personalization software company, where he spearheaded business development efforts with one-third of the top 100 IR companies and expanded operations into France, Germany and the Netherlands.

"Innovid's approach to client partnerships--validated by its strong base of long-term tier one brands--is very appealing, and I feel very fortunate to be part of this great team," said Whittingham. "Innovid has the people, process and technology to not just keep pace with the current state, but to truly allow brands to stay ahead of the curve as the double digit growth of video advertising and CTV continues to evolve. I am thrilled to be part of that global expansion."

Innovid is also expanding its presence in Tokyo, with plans to open an office there in the coming months. For more information on Innovid, please visit www.innovid.com.

About Innovid

Innovid is the world's leading video advertising platform, delivering more video than any company across mobile, desktop, connected TVs, streaming devices and social platforms. Innovid partners with brands, agencies, and publishers to deliver new advertising models that increase engagement and time spent in ways that also provide more value to viewers. Our video platform enables personalization of creative, seamless cross-screen delivery, and holistic measurement to fuel next-generation video experiences and grow revenue. Innovid has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Tel Aviv, Sydney, and Singapore. Please visit www.innovid.com for more information.

