Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019, Medacta International is showcasing its robust personalized medicine portfolio this week at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting. The recently unveiled Medacta Individualized Kinematic Alignment (MIKA) instrumentation and associated surgical technique, MectaLIF Anterior Interbody Fusion Device, and MySpine MC Surgical Guides, among other key products and offerings, will be on display at Booth #1432. Medacta will also host "Meet the Expert" sessions throughout the conference, where expert surgeon consultants will provide firsthand insight and field questions on the company's products.

"Medacta is known for delivering innovations that move the orthopedic industry forward. We empower surgeons with new techniques that improve the experience for patients and the surgeons themselves," said Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. "The development of MIKA, MectaLIF Anterior and MySpine MC reflects this tradition as well as our focus on innovating through personalized medicine; we tailored each solution based on surgeon feedback to promote the best possible outcomes and greater efficiency in the operating room."

Medacta Individualized Kinematic Alignment (MIKA): Creating a Natural Patient Fit

Medacta collaborated closely with Dr. Stephen Howell, a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial (Lodi, Calif.), for the development of the MIKA platform, based on the kinematic alignment technique he pioneered. Kinematic alignment, an alternative approach to mechanical alignment for total knee arthroplasty (TKA), has been associated with long-term implant survival and high patient function.1 The MIKA approach utilizes a custom positioning technique for each patient to restore limb and knee alignment specific to the individual's anatomy, co-aligning the axes and joint lines of the components with the kinematic axes and joint lines of the native knee.

"In my experience, I've noticed that patients treated with calipered kinematically aligned (KA) total knee arthroplasty, recover quicker, experience less pain, gain more motion, and express a higher rate of satisfaction than those treated with mechanically aligned TKA," said Dr. Howell. "Coupling the KA philosophy with the GMK Sphere Medially Stabilized Knee, a design that replicates the ball-and-socket medial and lateral unconstrained kinematics of the native knee, is a promising and versatile strategy for improving patient satisfaction and function with and without the retention of the PCL."

As of November 2018, MIKA is a new discipline within the M.O.R.E (Medacta Orthopaedic Research and Education) Institute, which offers training and resources to surgeons looking to adopt the approach. Medacta is hosting multiple Kinematic Alignment Learning Centers throughout the country this spring, including programs in Las Vegas (March 29-30) and Chicago (May 17-18; June 21-22). For more information on these sessions, please visit www.medacta.com.

MectaLIF Anterior: Enabling Customization Through Complete Modularity

Also on display at AAOS is the MectaLIF Anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) device, which features a completely intra-operative modular plate-and-cage combination design that surgeons can utilize to create an ideal fit for each patient with a single-click assembly process. The plate features guided threads within each screw hole, streamlining the insertion process and ultimately guiding screw trajectory, as well as Medacta's prioprietary titanium coating, TiPEEK, to improve the mechanical strength of the implant-bone interface.

MySpine MC: Promoting a Personalized, Minimally Invasive Approach

Medacta will also be showcasing its MySpine MC, the 3D-printed, patient-specific solution for midline cortical pedicle screw placement. Used in conjunction with Medacta's supporting pedicle screw system, M.U.S.T., the MySpine MC platform allows surgeons to gain invaluable insight into each patient's unique anatomy via a pre-operative planning portal and prepare accordingly; once the procedure has begun, the patient-specific guides may enhance accuracy and promote efficiency over traditional screw placements.

Value Based Care Initiatives: Medacta and Geisinger Expand Partnership

Medacta and Geisinger Health recently announced the expansion of their pilot program to stand behind the cost of both hip and knee replacements for a lifetime. The addition of knee replacements comes one year after the first patient underwent total hip replacement within the program.

Medacta is also expanding its risk-sharing commitment through its Mpower Sustainable Healthcare Solutions initiative and the launch of www.getanewknee.com. This website is designed to assist self-pay patients seeking knee replacement surgery to compare surgeons, locations and costs in order to select the service best for them. As part of the available surgical packages, patients receive a 12-month complication protection plan offering financial support should complications occur. These risk-sharing arrangements go beyond implant replacement and are inclusive of the overall cost of patient care.

Medacta at AAOS 2019

Medacta will also showcase the Medacta Shoulder System, GMK Sphere Knee, MOTO Medial Partial Knee, AMIStem-P Hip System, Mpact 3D Metal Two-Hole Acetabular System and MasterLoc Hip System at the AAOS meeting.

The company's "Meet the Expert" sessions will begin Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 a.m. and run through the close of the conference on Friday, March 15. A host of world-renowned clinicians will be present for these sessions, including Michael Suk, M.D., J.D., M.P.H., M.B.A. (Danville, Pa.), Edward Stolarski, M.D. (Sarasota, Fla.), Professor Ralph Hertl (Bern, Switzerland), Stephen Howell, M.D. (Sacramento, Calif.), David Scott, M.D. (Spokane, Wash.), Tyler Goldberg, M.D. (Austin, Texas), Ryan Molli, D.O. (Meadville, Pa.), Akbar Nawab, M.D. (Louisville, Ky.), Anthony Robins, M.D. (Seattle, Wash.), Robert Greenhow, M.D. (Denver, Colo.), Craig Loucks, M.D. (Denver, Colo.) and Matthew Saltzman, M.D. (Chicago, Ill.). To learn more about Medacta's products or any of the on-site "Meet the Expert" sessions, visit Medacta at this year's AAOS Annual Meeting at Booth #1432.

About Medacta International

Medacta is an international orthopaedics company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of the minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and Rancate, Switzerland, and employs approximately 970 people. To learn more about Medacta, please visit www.medacta.com

