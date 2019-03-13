VeraVia Sharpens Focus on Transformational Health with Carrie Kennedy as Vice President of Guest Experience and Business Development

Integrative Immersive Health Program Taps Canyon Ranch Alum to Elevate Programming and Messaging for Travelers Seeking Lifestyle Transformation

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / VeraVia, the award-winning integrative immersive health program at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club & Spa in Carlsbad, California has made a strong commitment toward elevating its programing and messaging with the appointment of Carrie Kennedy as Vice President of Guest Experience and Business Development.

Arriving with more than 25 years of experience in the luxury health and wellness industry, including two decades of close work with the founders of Canyon Ranch, Kennedy is teaming with CEO and Founder Wyatt Chapman to sharpen VeraVia's focus on transformational health while enhancing the guest experience. Kennedy is further seeking partnerships and other business opportunities to promote and grow VeraVia on the white-hot wellness travel scene.

Noted Kennedy: "Living a full and healthy life is a priority for all of us. What impressed me about VeraVia is its holistic and personalized approach to mind and body transformation, and the genuine passion and knowledge that Wyatt and his team bring to the program. VeraVia has a heartfelt mission to truly transform lives with cutting-edge programming, a fully integrated team including medical professionals, and luxury resort facilities to get people where they want to be."

Named one of the world's "top five best places" for mind-body rejuvenation by The Wall Street Journal, and voted one of the "Best Health & Wellness Resorts" in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, VeraVia has a simple goal: To provide guests with maximum results during their stay and continued results after they depart.

Veravia - Latin for "true path" - was founded in 2013 by Chapman, a former architect whose success as a partner at a busy firm led to chronic stress, insomnia, and lack of balance in work, family and life. (Sound familiar?)

"At a certain point, I realized my lifestyle was not sustainable and that I needed to make a change to focus on my health, my happiness, and myself," Chapman remembered. "I created VeraVia to offer an effective resource with options and solutions for guests to make important lifestyle changes - and stick with them."

Programs can range from one day to four weeks. Individualized experiences combine health analysis and fitness testing with one on one consultations with licensed naturopathic physicians, holistic nutritionists, and behavioral health therapists.

New workshops and programs - from Chakra Smoothies to Metabolic Circuit Training, DNALife Retreats to Meditation and Yoga for Sleep - are as innovative and absorbing as they sound.

Guests also enjoy the plush hospitality of Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, an elegant-yet-unpretentious Forbes Five-Star/AAA Five-Diamond address featuring an 18-hole Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, the 15,000 square-foot Aviara Spa, as well as a tennis and recreation center, hiking trails and meditation gardens.

"What I really admire about VeraVia is the customized approach to personal transformation," added Kennedy. "I am thrilled to be able to bring my connected network and wealth of knowledge to this emerging and innovative company."

For more information or to make reservations at VeraVia, please call 800-527-1936 or info@veraviafit.com.

Click here for VeraVia Guide to Healthy Living e-book

SOURCE: VeraVia

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538753/VeraVia-Sharpens-Focus-on-Transformational-Health-with-Carrie-Kennedy-as-Vice-President-of-Guest-Experience-and-Business-Development