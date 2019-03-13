Intapp Announces Expansion of Baker McKenzie Relationship with CRM Deal

PALO ALTO, Calif. , March 13, 2019, a leading provider of business applications for professional services firms, today announced that Baker McKenzie, one of the world's largest law firms, has selected Intapp's DealCloud CRM platform to manage its client development activities and help achieve the firm's growth objectives.



The deal is Intapp's largest to date and expands Baker McKenzie's footprint with its client lifecycle platform. The Firm has already adopted Intapp's platform for new business intake, conflicts management, time recording, confidentiality management, workflow and data integration.

"At Baker McKenzie we have always been early adopters of new technology and in these times, remaining at the front of the industry is paramount." says Jason Marty, Global Chief Operating Officer at Baker McKenzie. "By adding Intapp's DealCloud CRM solution to our existing platform, we aim to transform how we support our clients and how we work together as a Firm. I'm excited about the potential that this will bring."

Dan Surowiec, the Firm's Chief Information Officer, adds: "A key reason for our decision to choose DealCloud is its purpose-built architecture. Traditional CRM platforms are based on the sales department pipeline model, which doesn't align with the way leading law firms like Baker McKenzie operate to develop client relationships. With DealCloud, we will have a solution built specifically for our needs giving a single, all-encompassing view of clients, people networks, and prospects."

"We couldn't be more excited to expand our relationship with Baker McKenzie," said Dan Tacone, Intapp's President. "This is exactly the kind of use case we anticipated when we acquired DealCloud last year. Adding its client development capabilities to our Professional Services Platform bolsters our vision of creating an industry-vertical cloud, and this deal validates it. Best of all, Baker McKenzie's wide use of our technology supports mission-critical activities across their entire client and client development lifecycle."

About Baker McKenzie

Baker McKenzie helps clients overcome the challenges of competing in the global economy. We solve complex legal problems across borders and practice areas. Our unique culture, developed over 65 years, enables our 13,000 people to understand local markets and navigate multiple jurisdictions, working together as trusted colleagues and friends to instill confidence in our clients.)

About Intapp

Intapp provides software and services that enable professional services and capital market firms to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace, enhancing their ability to win more business, operate efficiently, manage risk, and drive project and client success. More than 1,100 customers globally-including 96 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 400 capital markets and advisory firms-rely on us. We offer a professional services platform purpose-built for this industry, spanning the entire client lifecycle with solutions for client development, business acceptance, and client delivery. Intapp is backed by Temasek and Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.intapp.com .

Media Contacts:

For Intapp

Laura Ruark, + 1 540 599 7886

laura@bospar.com