Seam Tapes Market Worth $178.2 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Seam Tapes Market by Type (Single-layered, Multi-layered), Backing Material (Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polyamide), Application (Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear, Sportswear, Casual Apparel, Shoes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Seam Tapes Market is projected to grow from USD 127 million in 2018 to USD 178 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rising demand for intimate apparel, sportswear, and casual apparels, due to the growing health awareness among consumers and increasing fitness activities, drives the demand for seam tapes in these application areas. Furthermore, the increase in demand for protective and comfortable clothes that require seam tapes is further driving its market growth.

The single-layered segment is estimated to be a leading segment in the Seam Tapes Market in 2018

The Seam Tapes Market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into single-layered and multi-layered. The numerous advantages of single-layered seam tapes-in terms of superior flexibility, waterproofing, excellent adhesion, and a wide range of applications-have contributed to the dominance of this segment in the Seam Tapes Market. Its numerous applications include intimate apparel, casual apparel, sports innerwear, and bags & outerwear. The multi-layered segment is estimated to occupy a lesser share of the market, due to the limited applications of multi-layered seam tapes.

The polyurethane segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global Seam Tapes Market from 2018 to 2023

The polyurethane segment witnesses a significant growth in the Seam Tapes Market and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the various benefits of polyurethane in seam tapes, such as high abrasion, impact resistance, water-resistance, and high flexibility. In addition, its wide range of applications, including sportswear, sports innerwear, casual apparel, footwear, outerwear, and backpacks have also contributed to its high growth.

The casual apparel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global Seam Tapes Market from 2018 to 2023

The intimate apparel segment witnessed significant growth in the Seam Tapes Market and is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing acceptance of seam tapes for this application. Seam tapes provide lightweight, waterproof, flexible, and moisture resistant features in garments, which has contributed to its high demand in the intimate apparel segment. However, the casual apparel segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the global Seam Tapes Market due to its properties such as enhanced elastic performance to offer maximum freedom of movement.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the Seam Tapes Market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the Seam Tapes Market through 2023. Various factors such as strong government support, rapid economic development, availability of raw materials, and cheap labor are driving the demand for the textile & apparel manufacturing industry in the region. Moreover, the growth of the Asia Pacific Seam Tapes Market is supported by the growing textile and garment manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Thailand.

Key players operating in the Seam Tapes Market include Bemis Associates (US), Framis Italia (Italy), Himel Corp. (Korea), Sealon (Korea), Taiwan Hipster Enterprise (Taiwan), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), DingZing (Taiwan), Adhesive Films (US), HBI, Branded Apparel Enterprises, LLC (US), and E.Textint Corp (Taiwan). These players have established brands, a wide product portfolio, and a strong geographical presence.

