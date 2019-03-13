Vapor Group Inc.: Vapor Group, Inc. Relocates Headquarters to Daytona Beach

The new location is part of a strategic move as the Company enters the billion-dollar cannabis market and bulk CBD business

DAYTONA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Vapor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VPOR) ('Vapor Group' or 'the Company'), and its Board of Directors approved the relocation of the Company's headquarters and operations from its current locations in Aventura, and Hialeah, Florida to Daytona Beach. The move is part of a larger strategy to help Vapor Group integrate into the billion-dollar cannabis and CBD markets.

The Company's new address is 495 Carswell Avenue, Unit A, Daytona Beach, Florida 32117.

Daytona's economy, which is driven by thousands of local enterprises including cannabis clinics like Surterra Wellness, is one of the fastest growing in the nation. State officials report that companies in the area generate up to $437 million in exports and contribute a total of $15 billion in GDP annually within the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), helping to push the region into the top 40 percent of all MSAs nationally.

'This move further positions us to expand into the burgeoning bulk CBD sector successfully,' said Vapor Group President and Chief Executive Officer David Zinger. 'We're excited about the opportunity to join the thriving Daytona business community while delivering the profits that our shareholders deserve and desire.'

Vapor Group's decision to relocate is also part of a larger restructuring process that eliminates its current subsidiaries, allowing the Company to concentrate on providing high-quality, bulk CBD isolate for those looking to enter the growing cannabis industry. It's a move that should benefit all shareholders equally.

According to the Associated Press, in 2018 investors poured $10 billion into Canadian, Mexican, and U.S. cannabis businesses. The American hemp-CBD market is expected to grow to $22 billion by 2022, with the overall global cannabis industry predicted to be valued at $146.4 billion as early as 2025.

More updates concerning the restructuring of the Company will be announced in the near future.

