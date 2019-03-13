HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires majority of German company WEBfactory GmbH

i4connected - a flexible IIoT platform that connects plants, machines, systems, and buildings digitally, enabling smart applications such as remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and energy management.

KPI data from connected equipment is provided in real time, after which it can be processed, analyzed and integrated any IIoT/IT applications.

i4SCADA - a web-based software which enables tailor-made data and process visualization related to machines, production plants and building management systems.

i4BACnet - a web-based management and operations software for building management systems which is certified according to the BACnet standard.

HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB (publ), has acquired 74.9% of all shares in the German company WEBfactory GmbH located in Buchen, Germany, a leading provider of web-based software solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things, IIoT.Founded in 1994 as a system integrator within SCADA, WEBfactory released its first own software in 2000. Today, WEBfactory is a well-established software company with customers worldwide, primarily known for its i4 suite of software products. The i4 portfolio addresses IIoT-related customer challenges such as data collection, analysis and visualization, and includes the following main components:

"With WEBfactory, we add a very competent and future proof software dimension to HMS' offering for IIoT" says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks. "The i4 software products will enable a straightforward path for HMS' customers and partners to realize truly smart manufacturing and services. We are also excited about the synergies that can be achieved by using our Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and Intesis hardware products to feed data to the i4 suite from devices and machines in manufacturing sites and buildings."



"We are very excited to become part of HMS. Together with HMS' complementing industrial hardware and software technologies, we will be able to provide very attractive solutions for IIoT, ready to be integrated into any 3rd party IT/IIoT system." says Bernhard Böhrer, CEO of WEBfactory GmbH.



WEBfactory GmbH, including its fully owned subsidiary in Romania, employs 27 people and is expected to have sales of EUR 2.5 million in 2019. The acquisition will have a limited impact on HMS' earnings per share in 2019. HMS has acquired 74.9% of all shares in WEBfactory. The remaining 25.1% is owned by CEO Bernhard Böhrer who also stays as managing director. The deal is expected to close on April 1st, 2019.





Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983



This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on March 13, 2019.



HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat and Ewon brands. Communication solutions for building automation are offered through the subsidiary Intesis. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada and Wetzlar. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Switzerland, Spain, India, UK, Sweden, Finland, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,366 million in 2018. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

