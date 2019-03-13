

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced the brand is rolling out an earnings improvement program aimed at achieving a sustained contribution of 5.9 billion euros from 2023. Measures include reducing complexity and optimizing material costs. The program will gradually start delivering results in the period from 2019 to 2022. The company said the aim is to undertake these investments using the brand's own resources and to mitigate the rising costs of more stringent CO2 and exhaust regulations.



Volkswagen said the current year will be a key year for the transformation of the brand. Investments totaling 19 billion euros will be ramped up through 2023, which is 8 billion euros more than originally planned for the period 2019 - 2023. Volkswagen said the company will be investing 4.6 billion euros in IT systems to digitize administrative processes. The company estimates that the automation of routine tasks will result in the loss of between 5,000 and 7,000 jobs by 2023. Volkswagen has given its workforce a job security guarantee until at least 2025. Nonstaff overheads and personnel requirements in administration are to be cut by 15 percent each, the company noted.



For 2019, Volkswagen said the brand is targeting an operating margin in the range of four to five percent. Further growth in sales revenue of up to five percent is expected. Deliveries by the brand are expected to be on a similar level to last year.



