Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) releases its UK RMBS: Market Uncertainty, BTL Demand to Remain report, which provides an outlook for the UK buy-to-let (BTL) RMBS sector. The report also assesses the UK housing market, the impact of policy changes and the main themes for the remainder of 2019.

In this report, we assess the impact of regulatory policy changes on prospective new borrowers and existing landlords. KBRA also details the future influence these changes will have once fully implemented. In our view, underwriting policy changes will be credit risk positive in the longer term as they will encourage lower leveraged portfolios and higher quality borrowers with more sustainable investment strategies.

In our sector outlook, we describe the transitioning housing market characteristics based on the economic uncertainty caused by Brexit, as well as how BTL property demand is adapting to these changes. In our assessment of the UK BTL RMBS sector, we focus on issuance volume and portfolio characteristics over time. This includes a comparison of newly originated portfolios and legacy portfolios.

To access the full report, click here

Financial Institutions: UK Building Societies: Vital to UK Housing Market

Contacts:

Analytical Contacts:

Stephen Kemmy, Director, RMBS

+353 1 669 2678

skemmy@kbra.com



Joanna Drobnik, CFA, Director, Financial Institutions

+353 1 669 2680

jdrobnik@kbra.com



Sharif Mahdavian, Senior Director, RMBS

+1 (646) 731-2301

smahdavian@kbra.com



Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, RMBS

+1 (646) 731-2468

jkahan@kbra.com