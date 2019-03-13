

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production grew in January, led by manufacturing, data from the National Institute Of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a non-adjusted 3.0 percent in January compared to the previous month.



This growth was led by 4.8 percent rise in the manufacturing industry.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying, and production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning declined by 5.9 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production rose a non-adjusted 0.7 percent in January.



On a working-day and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.6 percent from the previous month, but rose 0.8 percent a year ago.



