A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on challenges in marketing a new product and ways to overcome them. This article identifies three key challenges faced while marketing a new product and explains various strategies to overcome these roadblocks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005485/en/

Challenges faced by companies while marketing a new product (Graphic: Business Wire)

A new product launch is highly challenging. Only about one in five among the new products launched survive for more than a year in the market. As a result of these poor success rates, businesses often face massive losses. Since the cost of introducing a new product in the market is high, it is vital for companies to develop capabilities that will help them in successfully marketing a new product.

Planning a new product launch? Request Free Brochure to learn how Infiniti's data-driven solutions can help you foresee market challenges and devise an effective go-to-market strategy.

Challenges faced by companies while marketing a new product

Brand messaging and product positioning

Marketing a new product involves convincing the audience that they need your product. However, several companies face difficulty in getting the message across in such a manner that it resonates with the audience. The marketing team must create explicit brand messaging and product positioning strategy, failing which the success rate of the product will consequently plummet.

Keeping track of the dynamic market conditions help businesses differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the market competition. This becomes easier with an experienced market intelligence partner. Gain more insights into our service portfolio. Request a free proposal

Audience targeting

Marketing strategy for new products become immaterial if companies do not target the right audience. Going by random assumptions and stereotypes about a particular demographic favoring the company's product and a lack of proper research could prove to be a grave mistake while marketing a new product. This could also result in companies missing out on a potential audience base.

Marketing the product launch

Even the most revolutionary products might not take off in the market unless they are backed by a strong marketing strategy. The success of marketing a new product largely depends on a company's ability to choose the right platform to reach out to the target audience, and revealing just enough information to stir curiosity, and updating the audience on the progress so as to maintain their interest and build hype.

Request for more information and know how we can help you create robust competitor analysis strategies that will give you a first-mover advantage in the market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005485/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us