The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 15 March 2019. ISIN DK0061112893 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 169189 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name NDIGSE ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713753