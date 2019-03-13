Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Standard Life Private Equity Trust: Standard Life Private Equity Trust (SLPET) has broadened its opportunity set through the recent revision to its investment objective and policy, allowing it to make direct co-investments alongside private equity managers. While offering potential for improved returns, co-investments will only be introduced to the portfolio gradually and SLPET remains focused on maintaining a concentrated exposure to "best in class' primary private equity fund opportunities, investing mainly in funds with a European focus. SLPET's NAV total return has outperformed the LPX Europe index NAV return over one, three, five and 10 years. The trust pays dividends quarterly and its 3.7% prospective yield is the second highest among the five dividend-paying funds in its private equity fund of funds peer group.ISIN: GB0030474687

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...