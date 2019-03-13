Upon request by the issuer, long names for two instruments issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of March 14, 2019. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN OLD LONG NAME NEW LONG NAME/Symbols -------------------------------------------------------- JE00BJT1P456 AVA KINA TRACKER 01 AVA KINA TRACKER -------------------------------------------------------- JE00BJT1P126 AVA UK TRACKER 01 AVA UK TRACKER -------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB