Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2019) - American Battery Metals (CSE: ABC) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as First Division Ventures.

Michael Mulberry, President and CEO, stated: "For us at American Battery Metals this is more than just a name change. It reinforces our commitment to the new paradigm taking place in energy delivery and storage. We couldn't be more excited to be part of the green energy revolution with our two, U.S. based, energy mineral projects in very friendly mining jurisdictions."

The company recently signed an option with Geoxplor Corp to acquire a 100% interest in the 1,074 acre Temple Mountain Property located 34 kilometers north of the town of Hanksville in Emery County, Utah.

The area was very active during WWII and continued till 1968, with historical assay data from exploration drill holes showing maximum values of Vanadium oxide of up to 4.97% and Uranium of up to 1.83%.

The company also has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake Property, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 45 miles south-southwest of Tonapah. Initial mapping and sampling on the property by a previous operator showed values to 600 parts per million lithium in mudstones. Clayton Valley, Nevada, about 25 miles to the east has been the historic center of Nevada lithium production from brines.

The company recently raised $1.5 million from the placement of approximately 6 million units priced at $0.25, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant with each warrant exercisable at $0.50 for 18 months.

For more information, please contact Michael Mulberry, President and CEO, at 778-855-5001 or email mulberry1966@gmail.com.

