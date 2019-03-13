Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2019) - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: OXIHF) ("Oxford" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a $200,000 non-brokered private placement Unit offering. Each Unit consists of one common share of Oxford at $0.01 USD and one warrant exercisable at $0.02 anytime for a period of one year.

The private placement is to be used for working capital to grow Oxford's US CBD business through its US subsidiaries, FloraCana Consultants Inc and Pioneer Green Inc. The funds also serve as part of the Company's working capital requirement for its initiative to seek a Canadian Stock Exchange listing.

About Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., through its Florida-based subsidiary, FloraCana Consultants Inc. is marketing the sale of CBD store franchises and license agreements throughout the United States under the Pioneer Green USA brand. The Company currently has three licensed stores operating in Florida and plans to expand into Canada once Health Canada legislation around CBD is established.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER:

Statements in this press release, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks associated with the Company's financial condition and prospects, legal risks associated with product liability and risks of governmental legislation and regulation, risks associated with market acceptance and technological changes, risks associated with dependence on suppliers, risks relating to international operations, risks associated with competition and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with securities regulatory authorities. These risks may cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be a sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of such securities under the laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release was accurate at the time it was issued but may not reflect the Company's current strategy or product offerings.

Contacts:

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Michael Donaghy

1-416-576-4671

Website: www.pioneergreenusa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43383