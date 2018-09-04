sprite-preloader
WKN: 938282 ISIN: FR0004050250 
13.03.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NEURONES: 2018: 9.4% operating profit and 6% net profit

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2018 annual results
Nanterre, March 13, 2019 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

2018: 9.4% operating profit
and 6% net profit

Accounts as at December 31
(audited and in millions of euros)		 2017 2018
Revenues (1)485 490.1
Business operating profit (2) 46.4 (9.6%) 47.1 (9.6%)
Operating profit 44.9 (9.3%) 46 (9.4%)
Net financial income 2.9 1.6
Income tax (16.2) (18)
Net profit 31.6 (6.5%) 29.6 (6%)
- of which, group share 27.3 26
Free cash flow (3) 17.3 25.8
Net cash and cash equivalents153.1 174.5
Staff at year-end5,028 5,160

(1) 2017 revenues restated in accordance with IFRS 15: €475.5m
(2) Prior to cost of bonus shares and impairment of assets

  • 3) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit and less net industrial investments

Achievements

In a market that remains buoyant, driven by digital transformation and despite even greater recruitment pressures, revenue increased by 5% on a like-for-like basis and using the same accounting method (IFRS15).

The operating income (9.4% of revenues) is among the highest in the sector. Financial income corresponds to the decline in returns on risk-free investments. The tax charge takes into account the consequences of a transfer pricing revaluation.

Net cash and cash equivalents increased by €21.4m to €174.5m as at December 31, mainly due to significant growth in free cash flow.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (May 15 after the closing of the stock exchange).

About NEURONES

With 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services. It assists its clients with their digital transformation projects and with the upgrading and outsourcing of their information systems.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
Florence Gillier Communication
Sabine GROSDIDIER
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55
sgrosdidier@oconnection.fr (mailto:sgrosdidier@oconnection.fr)

NEURONES
Matthieu VAUTIER
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César BONNEL
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)


Attachment

  • 190313 PR 2018 Results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2027be5b-514e-4abe-ae45-fe5cfd9cd61c)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)