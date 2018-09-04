NEURONES: 2018: 9.4% operating profit and 6% net profit

Heading: 2018 annual results
Nanterre, March 13, 2019 (after the closing of the stock exchange)
2018: 9.4% operating profit
and 6% net profit
|Accounts as at December 31
(audited and in millions of euros)
|2017
|2018
|Revenues (1)
|485
|490.1
|Business operating profit (2)
|46.4 (9.6%)
|47.1 (9.6%)
|Operating profit
|44.9 (9.3%)
|46 (9.4%)
|Net financial income
|2.9
|1.6
|Income tax
|(16.2
|)
|(18
|)
|Net profit
|31.6 (6.5%)
|29.6 (6%)
|- of which, group share
|27.3
|26
|Free cash flow (3)
|17.3
|25.8
|Net cash and cash equivalents
|153.1
|174.5
|Staff at year-end
|5,028
|5,160
(1) 2017 revenues restated in accordance with IFRS 15: €475.5m
(2) Prior to cost of bonus shares and impairment of assets
- 3) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit and less net industrial investments
Achievements
In a market that remains buoyant, driven by digital transformation and despite even greater recruitment pressures, revenue increased by 5% on a like-for-like basis and using the same accounting method (IFRS15).
The operating income (9.4% of revenues) is among the highest in the sector. Financial income corresponds to the decline in returns on risk-free investments. The tax charge takes into account the consequences of a transfer pricing revaluation.
Net cash and cash equivalents increased by €21.4m to €174.5m as at December 31, mainly due to significant growth in free cash flow.
Outlook
As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (May 15 after the closing of the stock exchange).
About NEURONES
With 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services. It assists its clients with their digital transformation projects and with the upgrading and outsourcing of their information systems.
