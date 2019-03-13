Edison Investment Research - Technology - Mensch & Maschine Software: Mensch und Maschine (M+M) reported strong revenue and profit growth in FY18. Its proprietary software business generated another year of growth and expanded operating margins above 23% for the first time. The VAR business saw a rebound in revenues (+17.5%) and, despite a lower gross margin, managed to grow its operating margin 1.6pp y-o-y. The recent increased investment in SOFiSTiK boosts the company's construction software offering and adds high-margin proprietary software revenues.ISIN: DE0006580806

