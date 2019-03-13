Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in initial rating from Fitch DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Rating Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in initial rating from Fitch 13.03.2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in initial rating from Fitch Helsinki, 13 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has assigned the Group a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ("LTIDR") of 'BB-'/Outlook Stable ("Rating"). The Rating is assigned at holding company level on the basis of Ferratum's consolidated financial statements, which include Ferratum Bank p.l.c. In view of this and with Ferratum being majority owned by Jorma Jokela, Group founder and CEO, no institutional support was factored into the Rating. Consequently, Ferratum's LTIDR is based on Fitch's standalone assessment of the Group. The Rating is in addition to the Group's credit rating of BBB+ from Creditreform Rating AG, a German rating agency. Dr. Clemens Krause, Chief Financial Offer and Chief Risk Officer, commented: "We are delighted to receive a credit rating assessed to international statistical standards by one of the top three global credit rating agencies. The rating reflects Fitch's favourable assessment of Ferratum's through-the-cycle profitability, capital adequacy and approach to risk provisioning for a diversified franchise of online and mobile consumer loans spanning more than 20 countries." Fitch's full-length rating report, including the key assumptions and sensitivities upon which the rating is derived, can be found on Ferratum's website: https://www.ferratumgroup.com/ With this release, Ferratum Oyj publishes inside information. About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months. Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer Head of Group T: + 49 30 921005844 E: Communications & Investor [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940 mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E: [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1. mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra tum.com Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of Fixed Income Investor Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: [2]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: [3]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1. mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2. mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 3. mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 13.03.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9 10587 Berlin Deutschland Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3, DE000A2AAR27, SE0011167972 WKN: A1X3VZ Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 787283 13.03.2019 CET/CEST ISIN DE000A1X3VZ3 DE000A2AAR27 SE0011167972 AXC0292 2019-03-13/18:01